Published: 5:12 PM July 23, 2021

Jamie Paterson did attend the Skills Development Centre at Orchard Manor - but it has now closed. - Credit: Paterson family

The parents of Jamie Paterson have paid tribute to those in the community who have stepped up to help their family as they continue to raise awareness of the need for more facilities for young people with severe disabilities in our area.

Jamie, 24, needs round the clock care but had been attending a day centre in Meldreth - where he got specialist care and could be around others with similar needs to his own.

Sadly, his final day at Orchard Manor Skills Development Centre was today, due to its closure.

The Patersons and others have been fighting to keep Orchard Manor Skills Development Centre open since they were told of the closure 10 weeks ago. Aurora, which runs the site in Meldreth for adults with severe disabilities, told parents that the closure was due to lack of demand, and government policy shift to inclusion within the community.

Jamie's mum Julie said: "It is a very sad time for all the staff, the young people and their families because we are entering a period of great change, and to some extent, 'the unknown'.

You may also want to watch:

"At least some of the carers at the skills centre have been able to find employment either caring for some of the young people in their own homes, through direct payments.

"It still leaves our young people isolated though - they still need the company and social interaction of their peers.

"We need a new centre for Jamie and his friends, and all the other disabled young people who attend schools like Lonsdale, Greenside and the Valley School in Herts."

The Patersons want to pay tribute to Dannie Westbury-Barnes, the manager and co-owner of Diamond Transport, who has provided Jamie with transport to and from Meldreth and helped them during the lockdowns.

Julie continued: "During the lockdowns when we could not get a delivery slot from any supermarket, Dannie arranged for members of staff, Laura and Darren, to go each week to do our weekly shop for us.

"I also understand Dannie is stepping in to help the elderly and disabled of Stevenage.. She is just so thoughtful"

The Patersons also want to pay tribute to another lady, who has "a heart of gold".

Julie said: "Michelle Dudderidge, the manager of Hand in Hands Letchworth, who has come to our aid yet again by agreeing to provide carers to help us with Jamie's personal and day care.

"We have begun the gradual process of introducing a team of carers to Jamie, to work alongside Tom Bayford and Linda Spicer who already provide Jamie's waking night care, and they are all, like their boss absolutely wonderful people. They helped us whenever we needed help during the lockdowns and even sent us food hampers to boost our morale and spirits."

Inga Hass, mum of another young adult who attended the skills centre at Orchard Manor is petitioning for funding specifically for young people with severe disabilities and complex needs - in the hopes that more facilities will open up for them.

Go to https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/588916 to sign the petition.