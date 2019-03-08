Fairfield and Langford friends take on charity challenges for children's cancer cause

Hannah Brown (right) and her friend, Emily Hetherington. Picture: Courtesy of Hannah Brown Archant

Friends from Fairfield and Langford are taking on a set of challenges to raise money for children's cancer charity CLIC Sargent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mental health campaigner Hannah Brown and her friend Emily Hetherington are taking on the South Coast Challenge - trekking 100km of Britain's south coast from Eastbourne to Arundel on August 31.

This comes just three years after she completed the demanding London 2 Brighton challenge for Cancer Research UK - also covering 100km - in memory of her late grandmother.

"By trekking the 100 kilometer distance, we want to raise a minimum of £1,821 reflecting the 1,821 new cases of child cancers per year between 2013 and 2018," she said.

"Training is so far going really well but we need more help in raising donations to the page and the charity.

"Cancer is a truly horrific illness that knows no boundaries, and is devastating when it attacks a person who hasn't even had a chance to live," she added.

You may also want to watch:

To help raise even more funds, the duo are also hosting a Danceathon on July 20 at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre between 6pm and 8.45pm, with Zumba, Fitsteps, SHBam and Grove-it Fit classes.

Entry to the Danceathon is free, but donations are welcomed to the pair's JustGiving page.

Speakng of why they chose to support CLIC Sargent, Hannah continued: "We wanted to be able to support a charity that isn't necessarily the most well known, but provides incredible support to young people and their families after receiving a devastating cancer diagnosis.

"Their support is paramount not only to reduce the number of deaths through cancer but to ensure that support is given in many different areas, extending to provision of accommodation and financial assistance to the families."

As well as emotional support, the charity helps families with expenses incurred by cancer - including transport, accommodation and loss of income - which can amount to around £600.

To donate to Hannah and Emily's trek, search 'Hannah and Emily Brown' at justgiving.com

For more information about CLIC Sargent, visit their website www.clicsargent.org.uk