Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fairfield and Langford friends take on charity challenges for children's cancer cause

PUBLISHED: 12:01 13 July 2019

Hannah Brown (right) and her friend, Emily Hetherington. Picture: Courtesy of Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown (right) and her friend, Emily Hetherington. Picture: Courtesy of Hannah Brown

Archant

Friends from Fairfield and Langford are taking on a set of challenges to raise money for children's cancer charity CLIC Sargent.

Mental health campaigner Hannah Brown and her friend Emily Hetherington are taking on the South Coast Challenge - trekking 100km of Britain's south coast from Eastbourne to Arundel on August 31.

This comes just three years after she completed the demanding London 2 Brighton challenge for Cancer Research UK - also covering 100km - in memory of her late grandmother.

"By trekking the 100 kilometer distance, we want to raise a minimum of £1,821 reflecting the 1,821 new cases of child cancers per year between 2013 and 2018," she said.

"Training is so far going really well but we need more help in raising donations to the page and the charity.

"Cancer is a truly horrific illness that knows no boundaries, and is devastating when it attacks a person who hasn't even had a chance to live," she added.

You may also want to watch:

To help raise even more funds, the duo are also hosting a Danceathon on July 20 at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre between 6pm and 8.45pm, with Zumba, Fitsteps, SHBam and Grove-it Fit classes.

Entry to the Danceathon is free, but donations are welcomed to the pair's JustGiving page.

Speakng of why they chose to support CLIC Sargent, Hannah continued: "We wanted to be able to support a charity that isn't necessarily the most well known, but provides incredible support to young people and their families after receiving a devastating cancer diagnosis.

"Their support is paramount not only to reduce the number of deaths through cancer but to ensure that support is given in many different areas, extending to provision of accommodation and financial assistance to the families."

As well as emotional support, the charity helps families with expenses incurred by cancer - including transport, accommodation and loss of income - which can amount to around £600.

To donate to Hannah and Emily's trek, search 'Hannah and Emily Brown' at justgiving.com

For more information about CLIC Sargent, visit their website www.clicsargent.org.uk

Most Read

Teacher at Hitchin Girls’ School tragically dies

Hitchin Girls' School

Man stabbed in thigh in Stevenage park

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the thigh near Stevenage's Bedwell shops

Will the real Banksy please stand up?

Banksy posing with her Dad. Picture: Gem Gavaghan

Stevenage businessman found guilty of beating his wife

Tawhid Juneja in the Primary Care People call room. Picture: Danny Loo

Baldock and Stevenage fire crews put out blaze at Harry Potter studios

The Warners Bros Studios in Leavesden. Picture: Karen Roe/Wikimedia Commons.

Most Read

Teacher at Hitchin Girls’ School tragically dies

Hitchin Girls' School

Man stabbed in thigh in Stevenage park

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the thigh near Stevenage's Bedwell shops

Will the real Banksy please stand up?

Banksy posing with her Dad. Picture: Gem Gavaghan

Stevenage businessman found guilty of beating his wife

Tawhid Juneja in the Primary Care People call room. Picture: Danny Loo

Baldock and Stevenage fire crews put out blaze at Harry Potter studios

The Warners Bros Studios in Leavesden. Picture: Karen Roe/Wikimedia Commons.

Latest from the The Comet

Fairfield and Langford friends take on charity challenges for children’s cancer cause

Hannah Brown (right) and her friend, Emily Hetherington. Picture: Courtesy of Hannah Brown

Stevenage sign defender Denton from Leeds

Tyler Denton has become Stevenage's latest summer signing. Picture: Stevenage FC

Stevenage-born swimmer to tackle 50km marathon for charity

Mark Smith will be swimming in five river marathons this summer. Picture: Supplied

100 years of the Housing Act celebrated in Stevenage

SBC will celebrate 100 years since the passing of The Housing Act next week. Picture: Submitted

CCTV appeal after safe stolen from Hitchin pizza takeaway

Police have released CCTV images of a man and a woman they believe may be able to help with enquiries into a theft at Papa John's in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists