Advanced search

Stevenage and North Herts Govia workers prepare for mammoth 90-mile charity cycle ride

PUBLISHED: 07:03 30 September 2019

Govia Thameslink Railway colleagues have held many fundraising activities for The Prince's Trust. Picture: GTR

Govia Thameslink Railway colleagues have held many fundraising activities for The Prince's Trust. Picture: GTR

Archant

Govia Thameslink Railway workers are cycling 90 miles for a charity which helps disadvantaged young people.

Colleagues at GTR stations in Stevenage, Hitchin and Royston are hoping to raise over £5,000 for the Prince's Trust by taking part in a 90-mile Palace to Palace cycle ride on October 6.

GTR workers will set off from Buckingham Palace in the morning, taking in Richmond Park and the Surrey countryside, before reaching Windsor Castle.

Last year, a GTR team cycled 26 miles to raise money for Bloodwise - in honour of a colleague at Potters Bar station who had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage station platform staff member Sarah Day, who is taking part in this year's challenge, said: "It's a little daunting. 90 miles didn't seem a lot until we looked it up and I think it's the equivalent of cycling from Stevenage to Grantham!"

GTR recently marked the fifth anniversary of their partnership with the Prince's Trust, and have launched the 'Get into Railways' course, which offers young people four-week placements on the railway.

Trish Hubbard, the Trust's head of operations for the East of England, said: "We are thrilled that GTR colleagues have chosen to support The Prince's Trust and we wish them the best of luck in their cycle expedition. Their invaluable support has made a phenomenal difference to the lives of these young people, inspiring them and giving them confidence in the workplace."

Colleagues in GTR's stations have held various fundraising events for the charity, including successful bake sales.

To support the Great Northern team, you can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/GoviaThameslinkrider

Most Read

New homes in Ashwell given green light despite 250 objections

The proposals by Croudace Homes for land behind Claybush Road in Ashwell has been designed to meet the requirements of the draft policy AS1 in the emerging NHDC Local Plan. Picture: North Herts District Council

World’s biggest real ale festival coming to a Wetherspoon near you in October

You can sample international beers from Italy, Australia, the USA and even Guam at Wetherspoon's real ale festival. Picture: J D Wetherspoon

Man arrested at Hitchin station on suspicion of grooming offence

Hitchin railway station. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Building on fire in Stevenage

Firefighters were called to Collenswood Road today. Picture: Cambs Fire and Rescue Service

Man charged with outraging public decency and dangerous driving in Stevenage

A 27-year-old man has been charged with driving dangerously, criminal damage and outraging public decency following an incident in Stevenage on Monday.

Most Read

New homes in Ashwell given green light despite 250 objections

The proposals by Croudace Homes for land behind Claybush Road in Ashwell has been designed to meet the requirements of the draft policy AS1 in the emerging NHDC Local Plan. Picture: North Herts District Council

World’s biggest real ale festival coming to a Wetherspoon near you in October

You can sample international beers from Italy, Australia, the USA and even Guam at Wetherspoon's real ale festival. Picture: J D Wetherspoon

Man arrested at Hitchin station on suspicion of grooming offence

Hitchin railway station. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Building on fire in Stevenage

Firefighters were called to Collenswood Road today. Picture: Cambs Fire and Rescue Service

Man charged with outraging public decency and dangerous driving in Stevenage

A 27-year-old man has been charged with driving dangerously, criminal damage and outraging public decency following an incident in Stevenage on Monday.

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage and North Herts Govia workers prepare for mammoth 90-mile charity cycle ride

Govia Thameslink Railway colleagues have held many fundraising activities for The Prince's Trust. Picture: GTR

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami launching air pollution campaign

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami at St Nicholas CE VA Primary School. He has urged schools to implement CAZs. Picture: Submitted by St Nicholas CE VA Primary School

New homes in Ashwell given green light despite 250 objections

The proposals by Croudace Homes for land behind Claybush Road in Ashwell has been designed to meet the requirements of the draft policy AS1 in the emerging NHDC Local Plan. Picture: North Herts District Council

Hospice appoints specialist dementia nurse

Admiral nurse Lucy Cosgrove has been appointed by Garden House Hospice to provide specialist dementia support to communities supported by the hospice. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Letchworth auntie takes on Kilimanjaro to save niece’s sight

Emma and Catherine are set to climb Mount Kilomanjaro in aid of Fight for Sight. Picture: Catherine Parsi
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists