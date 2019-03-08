Stevenage and North Herts Govia workers prepare for mammoth 90-mile charity cycle ride

Govia Thameslink Railway colleagues have held many fundraising activities for The Prince's Trust. Picture: GTR Archant

Govia Thameslink Railway workers are cycling 90 miles for a charity which helps disadvantaged young people.

Colleagues at GTR stations in Stevenage, Hitchin and Royston are hoping to raise over £5,000 for the Prince's Trust by taking part in a 90-mile Palace to Palace cycle ride on October 6.

GTR workers will set off from Buckingham Palace in the morning, taking in Richmond Park and the Surrey countryside, before reaching Windsor Castle.

Last year, a GTR team cycled 26 miles to raise money for Bloodwise - in honour of a colleague at Potters Bar station who had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Stevenage station platform staff member Sarah Day, who is taking part in this year's challenge, said: "It's a little daunting. 90 miles didn't seem a lot until we looked it up and I think it's the equivalent of cycling from Stevenage to Grantham!"

GTR recently marked the fifth anniversary of their partnership with the Prince's Trust, and have launched the 'Get into Railways' course, which offers young people four-week placements on the railway.

Trish Hubbard, the Trust's head of operations for the East of England, said: "We are thrilled that GTR colleagues have chosen to support The Prince's Trust and we wish them the best of luck in their cycle expedition. Their invaluable support has made a phenomenal difference to the lives of these young people, inspiring them and giving them confidence in the workplace."

Colleagues in GTR's stations have held various fundraising events for the charity, including successful bake sales.

To support the Great Northern team, you can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/GoviaThameslinkrider