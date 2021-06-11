Pair jailed for causing horror crash that injured 19
A pair who caused a horror crash in Stevenage, which injured 19 people, have been jailed.
Dominic Brown, 21 and from Park Street Lane in St Albans, and Julian Castano-Perez, 21, from Fitzwalter Place in Dunmow, Essex, appeared at St Albans Crown Court today, having pleaded guilty to all 19 charges against them in connection with the collision.
Both drivers were charged with eight offences of serious injury by dangerous driving and 11 offences of wanton/furious driving.
The incident on July 18, 2019 occured during an unauthorised car cruise event. Two cars collided at the exit junction of the Roaring Meg South car park in Monkswood Way, before ploughing into crowds of people that had gathered to watch.
Brown was sentenced to five years imprisonment and was disqualified from driving for seven and a half years.
Castano-Perez was sentenced to four years imprisonment and given a seven year and four month driving ban.
