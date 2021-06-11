Pair jailed for causing horror crash that injured 19

Published: 4:51 PM June 11, 2021 Updated: 4:59 PM June 11, 2021

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance - Credit: Archant

A pair who caused a horror crash in Stevenage, which injured 19 people, have been jailed.

Dominic Brown, 21 and from Park Street Lane in St Albans, and Julian Castano-Perez, 21, from Fitzwalter Place in Dunmow, Essex, appeared at St Albans Crown Court today, having pleaded guilty to all 19 charges against them in connection with the collision.

Stevenage Borough Council has applied for an injunction to ban car meets in the town following the crash. Picture: DANNY LOO. - Credit: Danny Loo/TGS Photo

Both drivers were charged with eight offences of serious injury by dangerous driving and 11 offences of wanton/furious driving.

The incident on July 18, 2019 occured during an unauthorised car cruise event. Two cars collided at the exit junction of the Roaring Meg South car park in Monkswood Way, before ploughing into crowds of people that had gathered to watch.





The crash happened i - Credit: Danny Loo/TGS Photo

Brown was sentenced to five years imprisonment and was disqualified from driving for seven and a half years.



Castano-Perez was sentenced to four years imprisonment and given a seven year and four month driving ban.





