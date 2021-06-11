Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Pair jailed for causing horror crash that injured 19

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 4:51 PM June 11, 2021    Updated: 4:59 PM June 11, 2021
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambula

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance - Credit: Archant

A pair who caused a horror crash in Stevenage, which injured 19 people, have been jailed. 

Dominic Brown, 21 and from Park Street Lane in St Albans, and Julian Castano-Perez, 21, from Fitzwalter Place in  Dunmow, Essex, appeared at St Albans Crown Court today, having pleaded guilty to all 19 charges against them in connection with the collision.

Stevenage Borough Council has applied for an injunction to ban car meets in the town following the crash. Picture: DANNY LOO.

Stevenage Borough Council has applied for an injunction to ban car meets in the town following the crash. Picture: DANNY LOO. - Credit: Danny Loo/TGS Photo

Both drivers were charged with eight offences of serious injury by dangerous driving and 11 offences of wanton/furious driving.

The incident on July 18, 2019 occured during an unauthorised car cruise event. Two cars collided at the exit junction of the Roaring Meg South car park in Monkswood Way, before ploughing into crowds of people that had gathered to watch.


Stevenage Borough Council's car cruise ban has been extended for another two years. Picture: Archant

The crash happened i - Credit: Danny Loo/TGS Photo

Brown was sentenced to five years imprisonment and was disqualified from driving for seven and a half years.

Castano-Perez was sentenced to four years imprisonment and given a seven year and four month driving ban.


You may also want to watch:

More to follow. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Application submitted for electric vehicle charging forecourt off A1(M)
  2. 2 Family plea to save eight-month-old pup Ellie
  3. 3 Motorhome and car involved in A505 crash
  1. 4 Missing Stevenage teen found safe and well
  2. 5 Harry in Hitchin? Speculation rises as film crews descend on outdoor pool
  3. 6 Pair jailed for causing horror crash that injured 19
  4. 7 Have your say on parking restriction plans
  5. 8 Do you recognise these people?
  6. 9 June 21: Will lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions still go ahead?
  7. 10 Stevenage Day to be held virtually for second time
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Close-up of police high visibility jacket

Crime

Police alerted to injured man in Stevenage town centre

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Vanstone Park Garden Centre, Codicote

Mother speaks out after garden centre breastfeeding dispute 'mishandled'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Seating area outside Misya Turkish restaurant in Stevenage Old Town

Stevenage Borough Council

Restaurant's permanent outdoor seating bid rejected

Deborah Price, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Fish and Chips

What are your favourite chippies in the area?

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus