William Taylor: Conspiracy to murder accused plead not guilty

Two people have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to murder of Gosmore farmer William ‘Bill’ Taylor.

Angela Taylor, aged 52, of Charlton Road, and Paul Cannon, aged 53, of Pirton Road entered the plea after appearing at St Albans Crown Court this morning.

The pair will now stand trial, which is due to start on April 8 and is expected to last four weeks.

Farmer William Taylor, known to many as Bill, was last seen at his home in Gosmore at around 9pm on Sunday, June 3 – shortly before his 70th birthday. He was reported missing to police the following day.

Since then, extensive enquiries and searches have been carried out in the effort to locate him before information led officers to launch a murder investigation.

William’s body has not been found.