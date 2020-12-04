MS Therapy Centre changes life of mum after cancer ‘returned at worst possible time’

Mandy Waite has said she's been feeling much better after starting holistic therapies and oxygen therapy and Letchworth-based Herts MS Therapy Centre.

A Letchworth-based MS Therapy centre has changed the life of a woman who discovered her cancer had returned after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mandy Waite has said she's been feeling much better after starting holistic therapies and oxygen therapy and Letchworth-based Herts MS Therapy Centre.

Mandy Waite is on the road to recovery after receiving oxygen therapy at the Herts MS Therapy Centre in Campus Five.

The 48-year-old mother-of-three and grandmother-of-one has been living with breast cancer for eight years and caught coronavirus in March.

She said: “The cancer had returned at the worst time as I struggled to get an appointment at my local hospital, because of the virus.

“I was given some tablets but radiotherapy and chemotherapy were out of the question. They gave up on me and all they could offer was an end of life plan!”

Mandy Waite has said she's been feeling much better after starting holistic therapies and oxygen therapy and Letchworth-based Herts MS Therapy Centre. Picture: Herts MS Therapy Centre Mandy Waite has said she's been feeling much better after starting holistic therapies and oxygen therapy and Letchworth-based Herts MS Therapy Centre. Picture: Herts MS Therapy Centre

Looking for a second opinion, Mandy visited a Harley Street specialist – who assured her the cancer was treatable. She also visited Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital for advice and radiotherapy. It was a double dose of good news she was waiting for and shortly afterwards she began managing her own health and adopted a holistic approach to her illness.

“I took on a pretty strict regime that consisted of a sugar-free diet, a daily dose of 20 vitamins, Chinese herbs and lots of exercise,” she said.

Mandy’s good friend Tracey Bovingdon, who had breast cancer but is now been given the all-clear, advised Mandy to try oxygen therapy and accompanied her to her initial session at Letchworth in October. While at the centre, she began to research the Say Yes to Life philosophy that looks at a wider, holistic approach to the way cancer is treated.

This holistic method is paying off. Back in May she had three tumours ranging in size from almost three centimetres to just over four and a half centimetres. By early November, two of them had shrunk by well over 50 percent and the third was too small to measure.

Now, Northampton-based Mandy is looking forward to a family Christmas with children Thomas, Lottie and Lexi and 15 month-old granddaughter Beau, before jetting off to a German clinic in Hanover for some more treatment.

“I’m feeling so well now and my life is back to normal,” she continued. “I’ve been having daily chemotherapy and I don’t feel any pain.”

Oxygen sessions at Herts MS Therapy Centre are used as a complementary therapy that helps some people. It is safe to try and is natural. For more than 30 years the charity has helped thousands of people with MS, Parkinson’s disease, chronic fatigue syndrome, ME, fibromyalgia, sleep apnoea, leg ulcers and cancer.

For more information on Herts MS Therapy Centre, call 01462 684214, or email enquiries123@hmstc.net