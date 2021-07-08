What home means to me - pupils' art adds splash of colour to Westmill redevelopment project

Published: 11:06 AM July 8, 2021

Year 6 pupils from Oughton Primary and Nursery added character and a splash of colour to the John Barker Place development on the Westmill estate in Hitchin - Credit: settle

Pupils from a Hitchin primary school have shared their artwork with a housing supplier to decorate the hoarding around the construction site.

Bearing the theme ‘what home means to me’, Year 6 pupils from Oughton Primary and Nursery School provided artwork for the site of the new development at John Barker Place on the Westmill estate.

The budding young artists visited settle's new development on June 29 to see their work, alongside that of other Key Stage 2 pupils, and how it was being used to add a splash of colour and fun to the £20 million regeneration project, which will soon be home to 83 new dwellings and two shops.

The project was co-ordinated by settle and development partner Jarvis to encourage children living in and around Hitchin to think about what their community and home means to them.

Colleagues from settle and Jarvis site manager Chris Creighton congratulated the children on their achievement and gifted them art supplies to thank them for their artwork.

Louise Gilbert, head of engagement at settle, said: “It was truly inspiring to see the incredible artwork completed and on display by the pupils at Oughton Primary and Nursery School. Their drawings of ‘homes’ showed the children’s many talents, and their pride and achievement was evident.

"They all shared a sense of being excited by the work happening in their neighbourhood and admitted they like checking its progress. We’re really grateful for all their hard work and encourage residents to go along and see it for yourselves.”

The redevelopment is expected to be completed by summer 2023.