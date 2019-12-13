Advanced search

Five-year-old Oscar from Stevenage brings festive joy to families this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 16:58 14 December 2019

Oscar poses with the many donations he and his family have collected for Home-Start Herts this Christmas. Picture: Suzy Moody

Oscar poses with the many donations he and his family have collected for Home-Start Herts this Christmas. Picture: Suzy Moody

Archant

A five-year-old boy from Stevenage has been spreading the spirit of giving by donating toys and food to some of Hertfordshire's most vulnerable children.

Oscar's Christmas Appeal has already helped homeless people and will now turn to the families helped by Home-Start Herts. Picture: Suzy MoodyOscar's Christmas Appeal has already helped homeless people and will now turn to the families helped by Home-Start Herts. Picture: Suzy Moody

Little Oscar and his family have been working with Home-Start Herts, a volunteer charity that support families struggling to cope with young children, to bring some Christmas cheer across much of the county.

Armed with bags of chocolates, biscuits, tinned goods and savoury snacks, there are sure to be smiles all round when the families receive their festive food donations.

With the support of Martin Wood's Primary School and the Stevenage community, Oscar received a huge amount of donations and - with a little help from mum - made up plenty of food hampers which will be handed out by Home-Start's staff.

His mum said: "I am so proud of him, he was so excited every time he received a donation. He's earned his place on Santa's nice list!

"He didn't get bored or lose interest, he was so dedicated right up until we dropped it all off to Home-Start."

Staff at the charity were also delighted to meet Oscar and his family, and were full of praise.

You may also want to watch:

They said: "Oscar is just such an incredibly thoughtful and special boy who is really helping to make children's and families lives happier.

"He is an absolute superstar!"

Oscar was first inspired to get in the giving spirit after seeing a homeless man sleeping on the street last year.

Following a conversation with his mum, he was disappointed to find out that some adults and children don't have homes and happy families of their own.

Without a moment's hesitation, Oscar heart-warmingly decided he wanted to donate some of his own toys to those in need.

With his mum's support, the family set up Oscar's Christmas Appeal, which received many generous donations - including an enormous collection of toys.

When asked why he chose to do this, Oscar's reply was simple.

He said: "I thought it would be helpful and kind because some other children aren't as lucky as me and they don't get lots of things."

Last month, volunteers recorded a Christmas album for Home-Start Herts and you can buy 'Blue Christmas' at folkstockrecords.bandcamp.com www.folkstockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/blue-christmas

Topic Tags:

Most Read

General Election 2019 live blog: Join us live from the counts in Hertfordshire and beyond

LIVE: General Election 2019 results from Hertfordshire and beyond. This is a rolling article – refresh for the latest updates through the night. Picture: Archant/FILE

Major delays after person hit by train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City Picture: Govia Thameslink

Teenage boy suffers head injuries after attack with metal pole in Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a metal pole in Hitchin

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Conservative Stephen McPartland sees off Labour challenge to retain Stevenage seat

Conservative candidate Stephen McPartland retains his seat in Stevenage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Most Read

General Election 2019 live blog: Join us live from the counts in Hertfordshire and beyond

LIVE: General Election 2019 results from Hertfordshire and beyond. This is a rolling article – refresh for the latest updates through the night. Picture: Archant/FILE

Major delays after person hit by train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City Picture: Govia Thameslink

Teenage boy suffers head injuries after attack with metal pole in Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a metal pole in Hitchin

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Conservative Stephen McPartland sees off Labour challenge to retain Stevenage seat

Conservative candidate Stephen McPartland retains his seat in Stevenage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Latest from the The Comet

Train lines reopen between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City after person hit by a train

There continue to be delays to Great Northern, Thameslink and LNER train services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Two lanes closed after four-car A1(M) crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

A1(M) crash: Two lanes are closed between J6 at Welwyn and J7 for Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Major delays after person hit by train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City Picture: Govia Thameslink

Five-year-old Oscar from Stevenage brings festive joy to families this Christmas

Oscar poses with the many donations he and his family have collected for Home-Start Herts this Christmas. Picture: Suzy Moody

Hitchin Christmas Community launches ‘biggest ever’ food hamper appeal

The Christmas Community Team are hoping to deliver 120 hampers this festive season. Picture: Phil Jackson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists