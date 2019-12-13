Five-year-old Oscar from Stevenage brings festive joy to families this Christmas

Oscar poses with the many donations he and his family have collected for Home-Start Herts this Christmas. Picture: Suzy Moody Archant

A five-year-old boy from Stevenage has been spreading the spirit of giving by donating toys and food to some of Hertfordshire's most vulnerable children.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oscar's Christmas Appeal has already helped homeless people and will now turn to the families helped by Home-Start Herts. Picture: Suzy Moody Oscar's Christmas Appeal has already helped homeless people and will now turn to the families helped by Home-Start Herts. Picture: Suzy Moody

Little Oscar and his family have been working with Home-Start Herts, a volunteer charity that support families struggling to cope with young children, to bring some Christmas cheer across much of the county.

Armed with bags of chocolates, biscuits, tinned goods and savoury snacks, there are sure to be smiles all round when the families receive their festive food donations.

With the support of Martin Wood's Primary School and the Stevenage community, Oscar received a huge amount of donations and - with a little help from mum - made up plenty of food hampers which will be handed out by Home-Start's staff.

His mum said: "I am so proud of him, he was so excited every time he received a donation. He's earned his place on Santa's nice list!

"He didn't get bored or lose interest, he was so dedicated right up until we dropped it all off to Home-Start."

Staff at the charity were also delighted to meet Oscar and his family, and were full of praise.

You may also want to watch:

They said: "Oscar is just such an incredibly thoughtful and special boy who is really helping to make children's and families lives happier.

"He is an absolute superstar!"

Oscar was first inspired to get in the giving spirit after seeing a homeless man sleeping on the street last year.

Following a conversation with his mum, he was disappointed to find out that some adults and children don't have homes and happy families of their own.

Without a moment's hesitation, Oscar heart-warmingly decided he wanted to donate some of his own toys to those in need.

With his mum's support, the family set up Oscar's Christmas Appeal, which received many generous donations - including an enormous collection of toys.

When asked why he chose to do this, Oscar's reply was simple.

He said: "I thought it would be helpful and kind because some other children aren't as lucky as me and they don't get lots of things."

Last month, volunteers recorded a Christmas album for Home-Start Herts and you can buy 'Blue Christmas' at folkstockrecords.bandcamp.com www.folkstockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/blue-christmas