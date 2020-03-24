Advanced search

Concerns over infection control and unexplained injuries at Baldock care home

PUBLISHED: 08:30 28 March 2020

Care Quality Commission inspectors found multiple breaches of regulations at Osbourne Court Care Home in Baldock. Picture: Pixabay

Care Quality Commission inspectors found multiple breaches of regulations at Osbourne Court Care Home in Baldock. Picture: Pixabay

Archant

A care home has received a damning report after an unannounced inspection by a healthcare watchdog revealed a raft of regulation breaches, with concerns over unexplained injuries, infection control and staffing.

Care Quality Commission inspectors visited Osbourne Court Care Home in Baldock’s Park Drive after receiving concerns people were not getting care that met their needs.

The service was subsequently rated ‘requires improvement’ overall, but inadequate in terms of leadership - plummeting from good in November 2018.

A CQC report - published this month following the January inspection - says: “The home has deteriorated in all areas. We found there were multiple breaches of regulations. We found concerns relating to infection control, dignity and respect, person-centred care, unexplained injuries, the environment, the admission process and staffing.”

You may also want to watch:

The inspectors said people asking for help - or showing signs of needing support - were ignored by staff, unexplained injuries were not always reported or fully investigated, and equipment was damaged - making it difficult to clean effectively.

They said some staff were friendly, and some were attentive to people’s needs, but people were not always treated with dignity or respect, and confidentiality was not always promoted - with care records left in corridors.

The report says: “People at times did not receive the appropriate personal care. People, their relatives and staff told us there were not enough staff to meet people’s needs.

“The environment required redecoration in some areas. Many walls and areas of woodwork were damaged, and bathrooms were not always accessible or pleasant to use. Some bedrooms and corridors had very stained ceilings from water damage.

“We will request an action plan for the provider to understand what they will do to improve the standards of quality and safety. We will work alongside the provider and local authority to monitor progress. We will return to visit as per our re-inspection programme. If we receive any concerning information we may inspect sooner.”

The care home provider - Four Seasons Homes No.4 Limited - was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Parking in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire: What do you need to know?

Stevenage Borough Council has announced a reduced enforcement of parking. Picture: Google

North Herts District Council announces suspension of food and garden waste collection

NHDC has announced the suspension of two of its bin collection services Picture: NHDC

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Parking in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire: What do you need to know?

Stevenage Borough Council has announced a reduced enforcement of parking. Picture: Google

North Herts District Council announces suspension of food and garden waste collection

NHDC has announced the suspension of two of its bin collection services Picture: NHDC

Latest from the The Comet

Cash boost for Stevenage scheme which supports dying patients

Claire Austin (third from left) from Austin’s Funeral Directors presents a cheque to Abdellah El Alami (centre), general manager for cancer services at the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, and Butterfly Volunteer Service co-ordinator Angela Fenn (third from right), pictured alongside Butterfly volunteers. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Concerns over infection control and unexplained injuries at Baldock care home

Care Quality Commission inspectors found multiple breaches of regulations at Osbourne Court Care Home in Baldock. Picture: Pixabay

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Coronavirus: Stevenage pharmacist in Argentina lockdown desperate to help Lister Hospital colleagues

Kerrianne Clinton and Jake Evans are stranded in Argentina after the coronavirus outbreak led to a lockdown and suspension of international flights. Picture: Courtesy of Kerrianne Clinton

Tribute paid to Welwyn businessman who died at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital after contracting COVID-19

John O'Conner with his son Matt. Picture: John O'Conner Maintenance Ltd.
Drive 24