Concerns over infection control and unexplained injuries at Baldock care home

Care Quality Commission inspectors found multiple breaches of regulations at Osbourne Court Care Home in Baldock. Picture: Pixabay Archant

A care home has received a damning report after an unannounced inspection by a healthcare watchdog revealed a raft of regulation breaches, with concerns over unexplained injuries, infection control and staffing.

Care Quality Commission inspectors visited Osbourne Court Care Home in Baldock’s Park Drive after receiving concerns people were not getting care that met their needs.

The service was subsequently rated ‘requires improvement’ overall, but inadequate in terms of leadership - plummeting from good in November 2018.

A CQC report - published this month following the January inspection - says: “The home has deteriorated in all areas. We found there were multiple breaches of regulations. We found concerns relating to infection control, dignity and respect, person-centred care, unexplained injuries, the environment, the admission process and staffing.”

The inspectors said people asking for help - or showing signs of needing support - were ignored by staff, unexplained injuries were not always reported or fully investigated, and equipment was damaged - making it difficult to clean effectively.

They said some staff were friendly, and some were attentive to people’s needs, but people were not always treated with dignity or respect, and confidentiality was not always promoted - with care records left in corridors.

The report says: “People at times did not receive the appropriate personal care. People, their relatives and staff told us there were not enough staff to meet people’s needs.

“The environment required redecoration in some areas. Many walls and areas of woodwork were damaged, and bathrooms were not always accessible or pleasant to use. Some bedrooms and corridors had very stained ceilings from water damage.

“We will request an action plan for the provider to understand what they will do to improve the standards of quality and safety. We will work alongside the provider and local authority to monitor progress. We will return to visit as per our re-inspection programme. If we receive any concerning information we may inspect sooner.”

The care home provider - Four Seasons Homes No.4 Limited - was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.