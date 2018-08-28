Organisers’ delight as baby and toddler festival set to return to Hitchin

TOTFest is returning to Hitchin in 2019.

Organisers behind a baby and toddler festival are “incredibly excited” to see it return to Hitchin in May.

TOTFest, organised by pre-school events company Pink Bear Events, will take place in the ground of the historic Hitchin Priory on Sunday, May 26, and is aimed specifically at children aged six months to five years.

It will be the second TOTFest held in Hitchin after last year’s festival at the same site.

Pink Bear Events co-owner Kerrie Goude said: “We are so incredibly excited to be bringing TOTFest to Hitchin again this year.

“We’ve been working tirelessly since last summer to make sure we come back in 2019 with an event that is even bigger and better than before.

“As mums of toddlers, we know how hard it can be to find something to do that caters specifically for this age group, so we are incredibly passionate about making TOTFest the ultimate date for your diary.

“We are also delighted to be working with a national ticketing company this year, enabling us to implement a brand new and much quicker entrance procedure to help us maximise our guest’s enjoyment on the day.”

Among the things to see and do at the festival will be live performances from the likes of The Flying Seagull Project and Glastonbabies.

There will also be plenty of activities on offer including crazy golf, drama workshops, a tots racetrack, bounce land and baby rave.

In fact, Pink Bear Events confirmed that there will be more than 50 shows, classes and activities at TOTFest.

“We are delighted to finally share the news that TOTFest is back for 2019,” added Maddy Griffiths, Pink Bear Events co-owner.

“We are dedicated to creating an event which brings together a strong and passionate community, giving families with young children an opportunity to spend precious time together while trying out new things and, most importantly, having fun.

“We have continued to build strong partnerships with the absolute best in local pre-school specialists, and for 2019 we are delighted to also be bringing several national companies to entertain you and your children at this fun-filled day out.

“Our brand motto is ‘Making memories is what we do’, and this remains the most important element of our family festival.”