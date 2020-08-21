Baldock pub nominated for national gong after lockdown charity triumph
PUBLISHED: 14:17 21 August 2020
An inspirational Baldock pub has been nominated for this year’s Great British Pub Awards.
The Orange Tree, on Norton Road, is one of six finalists nominated in the ‘Greene King Pub Heroes’ category, which aims to honour the “outstanding work” pubs did during the “challenging circumstances of lockdown”.
Landlord Rob Scahill made national news during lockdown, reinventing his pub as a pop-up supermarket and off-license for elderly residents, NHS key workers, and members of the public – raising over £22,000 for local musicians in the process.
The Orange Tree reopened as a pub again on July 4, but Rob said he was “so proud” of his staff’s efforts.
The five other finalists in the category are The Torfin in Edinburgh, The New Wellington in Newmarket, Fountain Bar in Aberfeldy, The Star in Godalming, and Chequers in Eversley Cross.
To vote for The Orange Tree, visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/GBPA-Greene-King
