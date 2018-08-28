Advanced search

New manufacturing HQ opens in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 10:01 20 January 2019

Alex Mayer MEP opened the new headquarters for Optimal Technologies in Letchworth. Picture: Courtesy of Alex Mayer

A Hertfordshire manufacturing company opened its brand new headquarters in Letchworth on Friday.

MEP Alex Mayer attended the grand opening and cut the ribbon at the new site for Optimal Technologies, which plans a new era for expansion.

The makes precision machines to coat and clean the lenses used in everyday items such as sunglasses and safety goggles to make them less likely to scratch.

Managing director Dean Thompson said: “Our new site means we can provide more and larger machines into these industries.

“The site also allows continued growth in the recruitment of skilled people in the engineering design and technical assembly areas, and our recent move to both sponsor from abroad and train local talent in apprenticeship courses.”

MEP Alex Mayer added: “I am delighted to open Optimal Technologies’ new site and see their new logo.

“This is a good local success story. The company have a clear vision and is continuing to go from strength to strength.”

