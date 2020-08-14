Advanced search

Hitchin library reopening date confirmed

PUBLISHED: 13:51 14 August 2020

Hitchin Library will reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown next week. Picture: Danny Loo

Hitchin Library will reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown next week. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2018

Hitchin’s library has today announced the date it will reopen to the public for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.

New COVID-19 secure safety measures have ensured the library will be able to reopen on Monday, August 17.

Social distancing measures will be enforced, including queue management, perspex screens at enquiry desks, hand sanitiser stations and quarantined areas for returned books.

According to Herts County Council’s website, visitors can enter the library for 15 minutes to browse bookshelves and use self-service kiosks to borrow and return their items.

The public computers will also be available for pre-booked, one hour sessions.

