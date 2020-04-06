Advanced search

Hertfordshire libraries experience massive spike in online users during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:07 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 06 April 2020

The number of people using online library services in Hertfordshire has shot up. Picture: Getty Images/Image Source

The number of people using online library services in Hertfordshire has shot up. Picture: Getty Images/Image Source

(c) Image Source

Online library services across Hertfordshire are recording a huge surge in popularity as we enter the third week of lockdown.

The number of people using the libraries’ online loaning service, BorrowBox, has increased by more than 300 per cent in the last fortnight – as people opt for page–turners during the coronavirus crisis.

Cabinet member for education, libraries and localism,, Terry Douris, said: “This huge uptake of our fantastic online library services shows just how much of an important and valued resource they are to people.

“The hard work of our library staff means that a vast range of eBooks and audiobooks are available online via BorrowBox meaning everyone can find something to keep themselves entertained while staying safe at home.”

Other activities across the service include the introduction of a live Baby Rhyme Time at Hitchin Library hosted on Facebook.

A new virtual reading group has also been set up on Facebook called Readers Connected and already has more than 100 members.

This service offers members the chance to connect with like-minded people and discuss the latest book as well as access advice about Hertfordshire’s online library.

