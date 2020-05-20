Advanced search

One in five council tax payers in Stevenage failed to make payment last month

PUBLISHED: 16:02 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 20 May 2020

A significant fall in payments has contributed to the council's cash flow crisis. Picture: Getty/iStockphoto

A significant fall in payments has contributed to the council's cash flow crisis. Picture: Getty/iStockphoto

Almost one in five council tax payers in Stevenage did not register a payment last month, it has emerged.

The first council tax payment of 2020/21 should have been collected from residents in April, but at a meeting of the cabinet last Wednesday it was reported that 18 per cent of council tax payers in the borough had not made the payment.

With council tax accounting for almost two-thirds of the council’s annual £9 million budget, the shortfall has had a “significant” impact on council cash flow, as the possibility of a Section 114 notice looms.

It is believed that some payments may have been missed because residents are waiting for the government’s ‘hardship fund’ to be applied to their accounts.

Following the meeting, leader of the council Cllr Sharon Taylor said: “We have urged anyone who has a problem paying their council tax to contact us as quickly as possible so that we can make flexible arrangements, suited to their own circumstances.”

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

