Stevenage clothing business unveils new T-shirt with ‘every penny’ going to the NHS

PUBLISHED: 16:56 21 April 2020

The tee costs £15 and can be purchased in both adult and child sizes. Picture: One Choice Apparel

The tee costs £15 and can be purchased in both adult and child sizes. Picture: One Choice Apparel

Archant

A clothing business in Stevenage has raised nearly £600 for the NHS after designing a T-shirt range dedicated to key workers during the coronavirus crisis.



One Choice Apparel – which uses organic and sustainable materials – has launched its new ‘Rainbow of Hope’ T-shirt, with all sales going towards the NHS.

Louisa Sandford, who runs the business with her husband, said: “The last few weeks of watching the courageous efforts of the frontline NHS staff and volunteers tackle COVID-19 have left us feeling extremely grateful and we wanted to play a small part in saying thank you.

“We have been working on ways to significantly cut back on our costs so that we can release our ‘Rainbow Of Hope’ tee – with absolutely every penny going directly to the NHS staff and volunteers. Thank you to the NHS – we are forever grateful.”

For more information visit One Choice Apparel’s Instagram page.

