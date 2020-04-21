Stevenage clothing business unveils new T-shirt with ‘every penny’ going to the NHS
PUBLISHED: 16:56 21 April 2020
Archant
A clothing business in Stevenage has raised nearly £600 for the NHS after designing a T-shirt range dedicated to key workers during the coronavirus crisis.
One Choice Apparel – which uses organic and sustainable materials – has launched its new ‘Rainbow of Hope’ T-shirt, with all sales going towards the NHS.
You may also want to watch:
Louisa Sandford, who runs the business with her husband, said: “The last few weeks of watching the courageous efforts of the frontline NHS staff and volunteers tackle COVID-19 have left us feeling extremely grateful and we wanted to play a small part in saying thank you.
“We have been working on ways to significantly cut back on our costs so that we can release our ‘Rainbow Of Hope’ tee – with absolutely every penny going directly to the NHS staff and volunteers. Thank you to the NHS – we are forever grateful.”
For more information visit One Choice Apparel’s Instagram page.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.