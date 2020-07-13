Advanced search

Man arrested after Stevenage fight that allegedly involved a baseball bat

PUBLISHED: 12:02 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 13 July 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged fight in Stevenage earlier this month. Picture: ARCHANT

One man was arrested and two others are being investigated by police after a fight involving a baseball bat allegedly broke out in Stevenage earlier this month.

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of three men fighting in an underpass from Argyle Way to Fairview Road, then onto Argyle Way towards the Leisure Park at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, July 1.

It was reported that a baseball bat was used during this incident.

A 21–year–old man from Stevenage was arrested on suspicion of affray but has since been released under investigation. Herts police now want to trace the other two men involved.

Detective Constable Jodie Bolton, who is investigating, said: “A man has been arrested in relation to this incident and we would like to trace the other two men involved. We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has information about this to make contact to assist our enquiries.”

Contact Jodie directly at jodie.bolton2@herts.pnn.police,uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/51508/20.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

