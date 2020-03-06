Armed police respond to alleged robbery near Hitchin

Armed police were called out in response to an alleged robbery in the outskirts of Hitchin earlier this week.

Police were called to reports of a robbery in Westmill Lane at around 7pm on Wednesday, March 4.

The victims were driving along Westmill Lane, heading towards Bedford Road, when they were flagged down by four males who reportedly demanded their property.

It was alleged that one of the men was wielding a knife and armed police officers were immediately called to search the area for them.

One person, a 17-year-old boy from Hitchin, was arrested in Swinburne Avenue on suspicion of robbbery. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers are working to establish the identity of the other alleged offenders. Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact 101, quoting crime reference number 41/19878/20.