Armed police respond to alleged robbery near Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 11:21 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 06 March 2020

Armed police were called to reports of a robbery in Hitchin. Picture: Herts Police

Armed police were called out in response to an alleged robbery in the outskirts of Hitchin earlier this week.

Police were called to reports of a robbery in Westmill Lane at around 7pm on Wednesday, March 4.

The victims were driving along Westmill Lane, heading towards Bedford Road, when they were flagged down by four males who reportedly demanded their property.

It was alleged that one of the men was wielding a knife and armed police officers were immediately called to search the area for them.

One person, a 17-year-old boy from Hitchin, was arrested in Swinburne Avenue on suspicion of robbbery. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers are working to establish the identity of the other alleged offenders. Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact 101, quoting crime reference number 41/19878/20.

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Letchworth school confirms parent tested positive for coronavirus

Woolgrove School, Special Needs Academy remains open as usual today. Picture: Getty Images

Boy wins £17 million NHS payout after negligence at Stevenage's Lister Hospital causes brain damage

London's High Court awards £17 million payout for boy, nine, who was permanently brain damaged due to negligence at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

Wedding dream comes true for disabled Letchworth woman after visit from ITV's This Morning

Melissa, from Ascot Drive in Letchworth, won £2,000 on last Thursday's episode of This Morning. Picture: ITV

