Omicron cases confirmed in Stevenage and North Herts

Louise McEvoy

Published: 8:40 AM December 14, 2021
Covid vaccine syringe close-up

Omicron is expected to become the dominant Covid variant in the UK within days - Credit: Pexels

There are confirmed cases of the COVID variant Omicron in both Stevenage and North Hertfordshire, the UK Health Security Agency has said.

The latest data shows Stevenage has one confirmed Omicron case, with three suspected cases undergoing further tests. In North Herts, there is one confirmed case and four suspected. In Central Bedfordshire, there are three confirmed cases and 11 suspected.

Omicron is extremely transmissible and is expected to become the dominant variant in the UK within days, with cases now doubling every two to three days.

The rapid spread has led the government to implement Plan B, with face masks compulsory in most public indoor settings, NHS COVID Passes mandatory for entry into nightclubs, and people asked to work from home if they can.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister launched an urgent national appeal calling for people to get jabbed, as he outlined plans to increase vaccination capacity.



