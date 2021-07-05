Trial for motorist after more than 100mph clocked on A505
- Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO
A motorist is to stand trial after the vehicle he was in was recorded as travelling at more than 100mph on the A505 between Baldock and Royston.
A hearing involving Omar Farooqui, of Perne Road in Cambridge, took place in his absence at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Monday last week. Mr Farooqui is charged with exceeding the speed limit while driving on the A505.
The speed of the Mercedes E220 recorded near Baldock by Gatso Digital on June 8, 2019, at 2.05am was 101mph.
Omar Farooqui is also charged with permitting another driver to use the vehicle on the A505 at that time, when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle.
The 45-year-old has previously pleaded not guilty to both charges on November 19, 2020. The case has been adjourned for trial on November 12, 2021.
The legal limit of the dual carriageway is 70mph, with campaigning ongoing for the Baldock to Royston stretch to be lowered to 50mph.
