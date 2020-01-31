MP opens new cafe and book exchange at North Herts village hall

Oliver Heald MP cuts the ribbon with Tim Moody, Parish Council Chairman.

Weston Village Hall had a special guest of honour this weekend who helped wrap up National Village Halls Week.

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald was one of many attendees at Weston Village Hall's open day on Saturday, as he opened the hall's new cafe and book exchange and enjoyed the many stalls on offer during the day.

Weston Village Hall, in collaboration with Weston Parish Council and the community library team, will now offer a drop-in cafe and book exchange on Wednesday mornings between 8.30am to 11am and between 10am and 12.30 pm on Saturdays.

This builds on the Weston Community Library initiative set up by Sarah Bacon and Marc de Salis at the Red Lion for the past four years since the mobile library stopped.

At the ribbon-cutting, Sir Oliver thanked those involved with the previous initiative and congratulated the parish council, village hall and the community. Sir Oliver also donated a copy of the new 'Jack Reacher' by Lee Child, called 'Blue Moon'.