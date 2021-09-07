Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
MP calls for more university places for medical students

Bianca Wild

Published: 2:50 PM September 7, 2021   
Conservative parliamentary candidate North East Herts, Sir Oliver Heald. Picture:

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald - Credit: Sir Oliver Heald

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald has asked the Minister of State for Universities for more course places for medical students.

Sir Oliver's question to Michelle Donelan MP was in relation to a national shortage of doctors, rising to 1 in 10 vacancies unfilled in mental health.

The universities minister has replied confirming an extra 20,000 applications for medical places and that the limits on medical students numbers and funding have been increased. 

Sir Oliver said: “I am glad ministers have responded to my call for more medical places at universities.

"We need to increase numbers in the pipeline to become doctors and I hope more can be encouraged into shortage areas such as general practice and mental health.

"Despite the hard work of local doctors, there is a need for increased doctor numbers in our area and to tackle issues with recruitment and retention.”

