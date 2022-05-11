The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Sir Oliver Heald admits five-week visa delays for Ukrainian refugees

Whitney Jones

Published: 10:55 AM May 11, 2022
Sir Oliver Heald in a bubble on the right side, next to the GB flag and Ukraine flag

Sir Oliver Heald has been supporting Letchworth residents with their refugee visa applications, amid delays. - Credit: PA

The Conservative MP for North East Hertfordshire has admitted that there have been delays of up to five weeks in visas being approved for Ukrainian refugees.

Sir Oliver Heald says he "understands people's frustration" with the significant delays but still views the Homes for Ukraine scheme as successful.

He said: "We have to be careful to ensure we do know who is coming here and that where they are going to is a secure place, because we are dealing with vulnerable people." 

Support Ukraine
Letchworth Garden City News

