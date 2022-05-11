Sir Oliver Heald admits five-week visa delays for Ukrainian refugees

Subscriber Exclusive

The Conservative MP for North East Hertfordshire has admitted that there have been delays of up to five weeks in visas being approved for Ukrainian refugees.

Sir Oliver Heald says he "understands people's frustration" with the significant delays but still views the Homes for Ukraine scheme as successful.

He said: "We have to be careful to ensure we do know who is coming here and that where they are going to is a secure place, because we are dealing with vulnerable people."

