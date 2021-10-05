Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Gallery

Inaugural Old Town Live festival in pictures

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:15 PM October 5, 2021   
Old Town Live - The crowds enjoy the live music.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live - The crowds enjoy the live music

Crowds flocked to Stevenage's High Street for the first free live music event - Old Town Live - which took place on Sunday.

Old Town Live .Picture: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Entertainment was enjoyed by many at various venues across the Old Town, while our local businesses took to selling their wares in stalls outside their premises.

Old Town Live - Wednesday Everitt, Noley Draper and Lisa Walker enjoy the live music. Picture: Kar

Old Town Live - Wednesday Everitt, Noley Draper and Lisa Walker enjoy the live music - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Punters poured into Old Town Bar, Mulberry Tree, Cinnabar, Marquis of Lorne and many more throughout the day, with festivities continuing through to 10pm.

Old Town Live - Damon, Ashleigh, Kristin, Gaby and Stevie enjoy the live music.Picture: Karyn Had

Old Town Live - Damon, Ashleigh, Kristin, Gaby and Stevie enjoy the live music - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Borough Councillor, Lloyd Briscoe, executive member for economy, enterprise and transport at Stevenage Borough Council, said: “We were delighted to see so many residents and visitors support Stevenage’s Old Town Live event.

Old Town Live - Marshall James, 5, with a painted face.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live - Marshall James, 5, with a painted face - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"Old Town Live was a great way to celebrate and showcase our historic High Street’s rich leisure and cultural heritage with live music and superb food and drink.

Old Town Live - Woody, 5, Amy and Susie enjoy the live music.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live - Woody, 5, Amy and Susie enjoy the live music - Credit: Karyn Haddon

“Lots of people enjoyed listened to our local musicians who performed throughout the day at a number of High Street venues, bringing the wider community of Stevenage together through music and entertainment.

Old Town Live - The Himsworth family enjoy the live music.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live - The Himsworth family enjoy the live music - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"We were pleased to see so many businesses from the High Street, indoor market and across Stevenage come together to support what was an excellent event.

Old Town Live - The King and Butler family enjoy the day out.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live - The King and Butler family enjoy the day out - Credit: Karyn Haddon

“The event showed the council’s ongoing help which we have provided through our COVID-19 Business Support Programme. This has encouraged businesses in the High Street to open again after the lifting of restrictions.

Old Town Live .Picture: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"We do hope that our residents and visitors will continue to shop locally at our small and independent businesses which are the beating heart of our High Street and make a huge contribution to our local economy.”  

Old Town Live - Corruption entertain the crowds.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live - Corruption entertain the crowds - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live - Corruption entertain the crowds.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live - Corruption entertain the crowds - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live - Corruption entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live - Corruption entertain the crowds - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage News

