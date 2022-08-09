Old Town Live organisers 'overwhelmed by response'

Gallery

Thousands turned out for the second Old Town Live festival in Stevenage on Saturday.

The jam-packed day of entertainment had something for everyone, with pubs across the High Street taking part in hosting local talent, alongside the outdoor stages, kids' corner, and business stalls.

Old Town Live 2022 - Mambo Wambo entertain the crowds - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Over 70 bands and entertainers took to the various stages to please the crowds, and with the sun shining over the popular event, drinks flowing and a variety of food stalls on offer, there was plenty to enjoy.

Old Town Live 2022 - The crowds enjoy the live music - Credit: Karyn Haddon

In a joint statement, organisers Ben Allingham, Harry Currant and Kriss Lawrence told the Comet: "We are overwhelmed by the response from the community and would love to thank everyone that attended and everyone that helped us along the way.

Old Town Live 2022 - Mambo Wambo entertain the crowds - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"We set out to provide a day full of entertainment and offerings for the people of Stevenage and the surrounding areas as well as provide a platform for local musicians and businesses.

Old Town Live 2022 - The crowds enjoy the live music - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"We are a privately funded event and without the financial support of local businesses like ACS Aggregates, Cinnabar and all our venues, this would not have been possible.

Old Town Live 2022 - Chrissie, Abbi, Annabel and Dan enjoy the live music - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"Event safety is number one for us and we would like to thank Herts Police, Stevenage Borough Council and our councillors for their ongoing efforts and advice throughout the year to help us run a safe and successful event.

"After a short break and some debriefing we will be on to organising 2023!"

Old Town Live 2022 - The crowds enjoy the live music - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live 2022 - Studio Blues entertain the crowds - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live 2022 - The ticket team enjoy the day out - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live 2022 - The crowds enjoy the live music - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live 2022 . - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live 2022 - Jasmine ,3, enjoys the day out - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live 2022 - Summer, 6, enjoys the day out - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live 2022 - Luke Pazik and Shauna Donlon enjoy some drinks. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live 2022 - Storme Chowles and Alex Way enjoy the live music in the sunshine - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live 2022 - Ruby Howell, 18, Lloyd Downie,18, Courtney Fisher, 18 and Abbey Downie, 18 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live 2022 - Maximus, 3, took advantage of the face painting - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Old Town Live 2022 - Theo Wilford, 3, enjoys the day out. - Credit: Karyn Haddon