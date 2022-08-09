Gallery
Old Town Live organisers 'overwhelmed by response'
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Thousands turned out for the second Old Town Live festival in Stevenage on Saturday.
The jam-packed day of entertainment had something for everyone, with pubs across the High Street taking part in hosting local talent, alongside the outdoor stages, kids' corner, and business stalls.
Over 70 bands and entertainers took to the various stages to please the crowds, and with the sun shining over the popular event, drinks flowing and a variety of food stalls on offer, there was plenty to enjoy.
In a joint statement, organisers Ben Allingham, Harry Currant and Kriss Lawrence told the Comet: "We are overwhelmed by the response from the community and would love to thank everyone that attended and everyone that helped us along the way.
"We set out to provide a day full of entertainment and offerings for the people of Stevenage and the surrounding areas as well as provide a platform for local musicians and businesses.
"We are a privately funded event and without the financial support of local businesses like ACS Aggregates, Cinnabar and all our venues, this would not have been possible.
"Event safety is number one for us and we would like to thank Herts Police, Stevenage Borough Council and our councillors for their ongoing efforts and advice throughout the year to help us run a safe and successful event.
"After a short break and some debriefing we will be on to organising 2023!"