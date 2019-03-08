Advanced search

Oktoberfest season is back with events in Stevenage and Baldock

PUBLISHED: 16:49 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 18 October 2019

Baldock Oktoberfest - The organisers and staff for Baldock Oktoberfest 2018. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The second annual Oktoberfest is set to return to Stevenage's King George V Playing Fields tomorrow evening.

The sold out event returns tomorrow from 6pm to 11pm for one day only, and celebrates the festivals held in Munich, Bavaria and Germany.

Organisers have set up shop on the field located close to the town centre.

This year, event planners have worked in partnership with Stevenage Borough Council, and are set to bring 30,000 litres of Bavarian beer, as well as and outdoor food court.

The festivities continue into next weekend, with Baldock's second annual Oktoberfest taking place at the Brandles School on Friday, Saturday and Sunday - October 25-27 - to raise money for charities and organisations in the town.

Tickets are still available for the Friday evening - 6pm until 11pm and the Saturday afternoon - 12 noon to 5pm.

To buy tickets, go to baldocktoberfest.org.

