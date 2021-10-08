Animal rescue 'overwhelmed' by support after appeal to save pup

Updated

Published: 3:51 PM October 8, 2021

Oktoberfest in Shefford was just one way people have been donating to help save French bulldog Macaw - Credit: Luna Animal Rescue/Karyn Haddon

Thousands of pounds have been raised in aid of an Arlesey animal rescue that vowed to do everything it could to save the life of poorly French bulldog, Macaw.

Macaw was bought from an unlicensed breeder, taken away from her mum too soon, and had not received her vaccinations.

This meant by just eight weeks old she was riddled with infections, and was facing being put to sleep.

Puppy Macaw is still having treatment after picking up a number of infections - Credit: Luna Animal Rescue

Luna Animal Rescue was the last chance for Macaw's survival - a grassroots charity which runs solely on the hard work of volunteers and donations.

Jade Green from the rescue realised the charity might struggle to fund Macaw's treatment - following a long lockdown with limited cash - and set up an appeal to help.

She also organised a last minute Oktoberfest with the support of The Brewery Tap in Shefford.

Oktoberfest - JK enjoys a pint - Credit: Karyn Haddon

You may also want to watch:

Jade said: "The festival raised about £1,100, with more coming in through the Go Fund Me all the time. I think with all the different ways people can donate, we've raised around £5,000.

"Right now, we're waiting for Macaw to turn a corner, and we don't know which way it will go.

Oktoberfest - The Morralee's enjoy the festival in aid of Luna Animal Rescue - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"We are doing what we said we would do - making sure she's not short of anything she may need. She's back on an IV, getting lots more antibiotics.

"We would hope if she can turn this corner she will be fine and live a long and happy life!"

Oktoberfest - Andrea Wild and The Whiskey Chasers entertain the crowds - Credit: Karyn Haddon

On the various fundraising efforts and outpouring of support from the community, Jade added: "Oktoberfest was so good, but the weather was not kind to us!

"We didn't get the numbers we expected. We weren't at full capacity, but the pub put on a raffle for us which really boosted funds.

Oktoberfest - Andrea Wild and The Whiskey Chasers entertain the crowds - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"It's been great for raising awareness for Luna in general. We want to continue to make people aware that if you buy an animal it's a big responsibility and you have to be prepared if it gets sick."

Oktoberfest - Christine and Carol enjoy the day out - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Jade added that although some were unable to make the event, she's received messages from people who's children have held bake sales in aid of the cause, and others have been coming into the charity to donate.

Oktoberfest - Aimee Fitzpatrick and Lexi Fitzpatrick, 12, enjoy the festival. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us - the pub for getting behind us, all the musicians and people who came out in the rain, it's just been overwhelming.

"We are so grateful!"

Oktoberfest - Louise Fitzpatrick and Sam Davis enjoy the festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon



