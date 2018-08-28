Offley restaurant back on track after four-star hygiene rating

Offley Oriental Archant

There is cause for a double celebration at Great Offley’s Chinese restaurant which is marking its 12th anniversary and a four-star hygiene rating.

Offley Oriental in Luton Road was forced to pay a near £6,500 fine at Luton Magistrates’ Court last year after it failed a food hygiene inspection.

But now, following two inspections, environmental health officers have given the eatery a four-star rating.

Offley Oriental director Ting Ting Choy said: “After failing the food hygiene and safety inspection, we made a lot of improvements.

“We had fully refurbished the side prep room and retrained the staff.

“The EHO came twice, in January and March 2018. She was very pleased and impressed by the improvements we have made.”

The failed inspection found that the head chef, Jin Quan Gao, was not washing his hands correctly and was not using the correct chopping board to cut vegetables.

Ting has made sure she is now testing staff on health and safety procedure, something which impressed the health inspector on her visits.

“The EHO was also very happy with the procedures we put in place,” said Ting.

“All staff have been retrained and I have a record of myself randomly testing the staff regularly on things like the proper hand wash technique, using different colour chopping board and using disposable aprons for prep and cleaning.”

Ting was keen to reassure dinners that things have been turned around at Offley Oriental.

“We have been running the business for 12 years and we only failed once last year for food and safety hygiene regulation,” she said.

“We would like to ensure all the customers that we have taken all necessary steps to bring ourselves back to our usual high standard in food safety and hygiene.

“We now have a very good team and all procedures are well followed.”

As well as celebrating the four-star rating, the restaurant also turned 12 just before Christmas.

A party was held to celebrate with many Great Offley residents turning up for music and Chinese nibbles.

“Many locals attended and enjoyed the food and music,” Ting said.