Offley Memorials raise more than £300 for Samaritans with Brew Monday event

Offley Memorials held its annual 'Brew Monday' coffee morning yesterday to raise funds for the North Herts Branch of the Samaritans.

'Blue Monday' is a date in Janaury said to be the most depressing day of the year. The memorial business decided to use the occaision to bring people together and more than £300 for the crisis charity.

Director Hayley Ayres said: "After a loved one has passed away, it can be difficult just putting one foot in front of the other some days and our clients often report to feeling lonely or isolated.

"It's amazing the difference a bit of company and a chat over a cuppa can make."

The event was well attended and they raised £306.60.

Nick Prutton, who launched the business 30 years ago, said: "We value all relationships we have made over the years and among others, we were delighted to see two separate families who have been using our services for over 20 years. Even though our work may be done, we still place great importance on keeping in touch."