Letchworth micro-museum set to reopen in time for half term

The reopening is set in time for October half term with plenty for the kids to enjoy.

The micro-museum at One Garden City in Letchworth is set to reopen this weekend after seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Garden City micro-museum will reopen for the first time since lockdown next weekend.

The reopening will be complete with the first in a series of family art and crafts sessions.

The museum explores the history of the world’s first Garden City through the stories of its people, showcasing objects and photographs from the Garden City Collection, Letchworth’s archive and museum store.

New displays will feature objects from the collection, a mini-exhibition on the Inter Works Sports League and some evocative 1960s cine film of Letchworth.

Museum curator Josh Tidy said: “We are so excited to welcome back visitors to our museum space and to be hosting this great event for families in our adjoining learning space.

There will be a number of activities to get involved with at the One Garden City micro-museum, which will reopen for the first time since lockdown next weekend.

“With people travelling less and spending more time in their hometowns due to COVID-19 restrictions, we hope the museum gives the local community a chance to learn about this great town and its history!

“We’ve worked hard to ensure the museum is safe for everyone. There’s still plenty to see and do, including fun trails for little ones and our wonderful Instagram-friendly mid-century modern living room full of stunning Meredew furniture.”

The Letchworth Learning arts and crafts event will take place every Saturday from 11am to 4pm in the newly created learning space next to Museum at One Garden City.

The theme for the first art club will be ‘Autumn and The Changing Seasons’ with visitors producing pieces of art to take home.

Letchworth Learning and the Museum at One Garden City will run these sessions each Saturday, including on October 31, where families are encouraged to come in spooky clothing or fancy dress for the Halloween-themed session.

This event will also become part of the October half term Letchworth Learning at-home activities in partnership with Groundwork and Hertfordshire Community Foundation. The printable pack and videos will be online and free to access from Thursday, October 22 on Letchworth.com/learning.

The museum will be open every Saturday from 10am to 5pm and is free to enter.

More details and booking information can be found at Letchworth.com/learning or the Museum at One Garden City Facebook page.