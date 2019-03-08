Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

A group of organised protesters took to Nandos in Stevenage to voice concerns over the treatment of chickens this weekend.

At 7pm on Saturday evening, approximately 15 activists occupied the chicken restaurant chain's Stevenage Leisure Park branch - following similar disruption events at other restaurants across the country earlier this year.

According to an eyewitness, the objectors held signs and showed customers video footage on laptops, with a clear message: Shame on you for eating at Nandos.

After being asked to leave a number of times, Herts police were called to remove the protesters. A spokesperson for Herts police said "no action was needed" at the scene.

After leaving the restaurant, a demonstration was held in the car park outside for about an hour.

Occupy Nandos, an online activist group, have assumed responsiblity for this weekend's action and the earlier occupations of Nandos sites across England.

In a statement released on their Facebook page, the group praised the work of its activists who had "shone a light on the cruelty of Nandos".

The post said: "Stevenage says NO to Nandos! Great work by these activists who shone a light on the cruelty of Nandos.

"Nandos have not stopped brutalising chickens. They are aware of the evidence, they are aware of our protests and they carry on. What does that say?

"They see the suffering and do it anyway."

A Nandos' spokesman said: "We can confirm that there was a small organised disturbance in our Stevenage restaurant on Saturday night and we are sorry for those customers who had their meals interrupted.

"We worked with the police to minimise any disruption in a peaceful way and allow our customers to enjoy their meal and have a great night."

Animal Equality, an international animal protection organisation, headed an undercover operation earlier this year which led to them releasing footage of the conditions at a farm that supplies chickens to Nandos.

This led to walk-ins or disruption tactics being used by Occupy Nandos protesters in Brighton and Kent in May.