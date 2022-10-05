Howard Burrell was a composer and conductor, along with his duties as a councillor. - Credit: Jennifer Higgins

The wife of former Stevenage mayor Howard Burrell has paid tribute to her late husband.

Jennifer Higgins referred to the former councillor's life as "hugely full and varied".

Howard Burrell - who was born in Hackney, in 1944 - was not only a successful councillor, but also a composer and conductor.

Jennifer - who shared three children with Howard - said: "I met him when I went to audition for an opera company that he was running called Opera East.

"He wouldn't have engaged me, but the gentleman who was on the directing side had worked with me before and twisted his arm.

"So things may have been somewhat different! That was in 1984.

"Before that, he read music at Queen's University Belfast and then took a masters at Nottingham University.

"He worked a bit at Nottingham City College, not only teaching music and setting up the music department, but also doing something with bricklayers and plumbers and getting them to enjoy a bit of music too."

Jennifer added that she was "very much in awe" of Mr Burrell's musical talent.

She continued: "He started teaching music when he was at Norwich in the late '60s.

"He was teaching from that time on.

"That job came to an end and, he started at what was probably Hatfield Polytechnic at the time - now the University of Hertfordshire.

Mr Burrell was elected for three terms as a Stevenage councillor. - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

"The principal was Sir Norman Lindop who took a shine to Howard, so he invited Howard to join.

"Howard eventually set up a music department there, which is a thriving electronic music department now.

"All the time he was composing, conducting, providing people with platforms to perform.

"He would arrange music for his opera company so that he could tour with a real live orchestra, not just a piano and something.

"He was a talented composer and I was very much in awe of the amount of music that he could hold in his head, what he could hear in his head.

"He wasn't a great keyboard player - which a lot of composers are, and that's how they compose - but that was not how he composed."

Moving on to Mr Burrell's time in politics, Jennifer outlined the former Mayor's lifelong interest in the subject.

She explained: "I think he was always interested in politics, particularly that of the Labour party.

"He so much enjoyed meeting the constituents in Chells, who he represented.

"He was hugely honoured when the leader of the council Sharon Taylor asked him to step up to take on the role of the Mayor. He was in the running, but it came a bit sooner than he expected!

"He had a great time. He so much enjoyed meeting people and putting their concerns forward to the council, on their behalf."

Councillor Burrell was elected for three terms as a councillor in Stevenage.

"He was just so easy to talk to, he was always willing to listen," Jennifer continued.

"His experience growing up as a Salvation Army child with very little means - going to school with holes in his socks and trousers - made him understand how people could find things really hard going.

"He was always willing to give them his ear."

Howard Burrell had four children, three sons and one daughter. His daughter Sarah continues his legacy as a musician.

Lastly, Jennifer said: "He was so proud of them all."

Howard's funeral will take place at St Andrew & St George Church - in Stevenage's St George's Way - from noon on Tuesday, October 11.

The committal will take place at Harwood Park after the service.

This will be followed by a celebration of Mr Burrell's life, at Chesfield Downs Golf and Country Club.

Jennifer and her family have extended an invitation for anyone who wishes to join for "any or all" of the funeral arrangements.

Donations in memory of Mr Burrell can be made to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), at www.howardburrell.muchloved.com.

Donations can also be made to Help Musicians at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jennifer-higgins9.