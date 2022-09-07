Tributes paid to garden city sculptor Peter Colvin

Tributes have been paid to Letchworth'ss Peter Colvin - Credit: Pat Beaumont

Tributes have been paid to Hitchin osteopath turned sculptor, Peter Colvin, who passed away last month.

Born in Australia, Peter moved to the UK in his early 20s to train as an osteopath.

Peter ran the Woodside Clinic in Hitchin's Hermitage Road for 40 years, before retiring in 2000. He also ran the La Concha Wine & Tapas Bar in Letchworth.

He later tried his hand at creating a life-size statue of Letchworth Garden City founder Ebenezer Howard - something "well out of his comfort zone".

Through his work, Peter developed an interest in the human form, which inspired the creation of the statue.

He said in 2019, on completing the statue: "I have always wanted to make a big bronze of an iconic figure and Ebenezer Howard was my first choice.

"I'm thrilled to see the work situated at Spirella, one of Letchworth's most iconic buildings."

After two years working with wood, wire and clay, the masterpiece was ready to be cast in bronze.

Measuring eight feet tall and weighing almost a tonne, the work commemorated the important contribution made by Ebenezer Howard, in establishing Letchworth as the world's first Garden City in 1903.

The artist kindly donated the statue to be proudly displayed on the grounds of the Spirella building.

Peter's partner, Pat, told the Comet: "Peter was amazing until the end, determined to ‘kick cancer’s butt’, as he put it.

"He will be sorely missed by family, friends and colleagues for his humour, magic tricks and renowned paella!"

Peter passed away on August 22 after bravely battling with cancer. He died at home with his family around him.

Graham Fisher, CEO of the Letchworth Heritage Foundation, said: “Peter was a real character and a much-valued and well-liked member of the community.

"His legacy will live on through his sculpture, as well as being fondly remembered by regulars at La Concha Wine Bar and no doubt a great number of Letchworth residents.

"He’ll be missed – the thoughts of all of us at the Foundation are with his family at this sad time.”

A funeral service for Peter will be held on Friday, September 16, at St Hugh of Lincoln Church, Letchworth.

Family flowers only. Anyone wishing to contribute is asked to donate to Garden House Hospice Care or Cancer Research.