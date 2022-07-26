Tributes paid to 'passionate and pivotal' Alderman Ann Webb

Tributes have been paid to Stevenage community stalwart Ann Webb, who served as both a borough and county councillor, as well as dedicating 20 years to being a magistrate.

At Stevenage Borough Council's full council meeting last week, leader Sharon Taylor paid tribute to Ann's "many years of loyal service to the council," and to "how passionate she was about social housing".

Councillor Joan Lloyd explained how Ann had moved to Stevenage in the early 1960s and joined the Labour Party in the 1980s. She was a long-serving member of Stevenage Borough Council - and executive portfolio holder for housing for many years - as well as being a member of Hertfordshire County Council, where she played "a pivotal role", said Councillor Robin Parker - himself a member of both the borough and county councils.

Ann was also a magistrate for 20 years, Cllr Lloyd explained. "It's a long time to continue in that role, but I know it was something she enjoyed," she said.

Ann died peacefully in her sleep on June 27, aged 83, and her funeral was held at St Hilda's Catholic Church in Stevenage on July 19.

Cllr Lloyd said: "She had been in hospital recently, but she had a birthday at the beginning of June and, typical Ann, she discharged herself from hospital so she could get home for her birthday.

"She passed away at home, with her family around her.

"I will miss her. She's done a lot for the town."

Cllr Taylor said: "She was passionate about the housing casework she did across the town, and she genuinely cared about the families and individuals whose casework she took on.

"She also held a very strong role on the county council many years ago. She chaired the social services committee - a role she was particularly proud of because she felt they were able to do some good things.

"I want to commend her for that, and also for her role as a JP [Justice of the Peace]. She had a passion for social justice, which I know she took into that role.

"She will be very sadly missed. I think we should recognise the work that Ann did and celebrate the life that she had. I'm very pleased that we had the opportunity to make her an alderman before she passed away."