Family pays tribute to 'lively soul' Holly Foster

Published: 10:01 AM June 2, 2021 Updated: 10:14 AM June 2, 2021

Holly Foster, 33, has been described as "vivacious, vibrant and a lively soul" by her mother - Credit: Beds police

The family of Holly Foster have paid tribute to her, remembering her as a "vivacious, vibrant and a lively soul," following her death on Friday (May 28).

Holly Foster, of Queen Street Hitchin, was a pedestrian on the northbound carriageway of the A1 between 9.45pm and 10pm, when she was involved in a collision with a number of vehicles just past Junction 10, near Baldock.

Emergency services attended but sadly, the 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Holly’s mother said: “Due to tragic circumstances, our beautiful, loving, kind daughter has been taken from us far too soon.

"Holly was vivacious, vibrant and a lively soul wherever she went. She was a loving sister with a great sense of humour.

"A huge hole has been left in our lives and can never be filled. She will forever be my girl and I will miss her for the rest of my life."

Det Sgt James Thorne, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Ms Foster’s family at this tragic time.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around this collision and would urge anyone who witnessed it, or saw a pedestrian on the A1 before the incident or has any dashcam footage to get it touch with us to help us establish what happened.”

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information can visit the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre, or call 101 quoting Operation Firbeck.