Hertfordshire's greatest rock venue has paid tribute to legendary American singer Meat Loaf, who has died aged 74.

His death was revealed on the singer and actor's official Facebook page on Friday, January 21.

The Bat Out of Hell star played Knebworth House in June 1985 as a special guest of Deep Purple at their The Return of the Knebworth Fayre concert.

Knebworth House posted a picture of the rock star on social media with the words: "We are sad to hear about the passing of Meat Loaf.

"He was a good friend of Knebworth and played Knebworth Park in 1985.

"He took interest in the House and even joined the Lytton Cobbold family for lunch. He will be remembered fondly."

As well as recording Bat Out of Hell, one of the best-selling albums of all time, Meat Loaf's hits include You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Dead Ringer For Love, Two Out of Three Ain't Bad, Paradise by the Dashboard Light and UK number one smash I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That).

He also appeared in movies The Rocky Horror Picture Show as Eddie, Wayne's World and Fight Club with Brad Pitt.

A statement on the star's official Facebook page said: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

“His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.

“Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

“From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

