Tributes pour in after death of ex-North Herts councillor Gary Grindal



Harry Rutter

Published: 1:05 PM May 29, 2022
Former North Herts Labour councillor Gary Grindal has died. 

Former North Herts Labour councillor Gary Grindal has died. - Credit: North Herts Council

Tributes have poured in following the death of former North Herts councillor Gary Grindal, a “pillar of the local Labour Party and community”.  

Mr Grindal was a Labour councillor representing Letchworth Wilbury on North Herts Council between 1996 and 2022.    

Speaking this morning (May 29), Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg, council leader, said: “We are sad to announce the death of Gary Grindal.  

“Gary was passionate about the local community and gave countless hours supporting all throughout North Herts.  

“Gary was a pillar of the local Labour Party and community. He will be greatly missed by all.  

“I will miss Gary’s passion not just for helping our communities, but also for West Ham FC and the top banter.  

“He truly was one of a kind, always positive no matter what, and set a great example to me as a new councillor.  

“Gary has left a lasting legacy in North Herts through his work and we will remember him. 

“Our thoughts and love are with Gary’s family and friends during this time.” 




