Family pays tribute to 'wonderful and caring' husband and father

The family of Abiodun Oguntayo, from Stevenage, has paid tribute to him following his death in a car crash - Credit: Herts police

The family of a Stevenage man who died in a car crash on Christmas Eve have paid tribute to a "wonderful brother, a loving husband and a caring father".

Abiodun Oguntayo, 41, sadly died during a single-vehicle collision on the A1(M) in South Mimms.

Today his family released a statement, which said: "In loving memory of a special brother and a darling husband.

"Since you passed away life hasn't been the same. The time we spent together meant the world to me. I have many treasured memories as we grew up together happily.

"Your thoughtfulness and the way you care will forever be in our hearts.

"Your wife, Joanna, misses you so much and the children believe you are coming back.

"You are truly a wonderful brother, a loving husband and a caring father.

"Our hearts still ache in sadness and secret tears still flow. What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know.

"You will be missed. We love you even in death. Keep resting in the bosom of our Lord Jesus..."

Abiodun's family is being supported by specially trained officers and enquiries are continuing into the crash, which happened at around 9pm on the A1(M) between Junctions 1 and 2.

Abiodun's car, a grey Mercedes GLC 350, left the carriageway and collided with trees.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency 101 quoting Op Kodiak.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.