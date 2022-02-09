Family of Diane Stewart pay tribute to 'amazing mum' after murder trial verdict

The family of Diane Stewart have paid tribute to their mum and sister - Credit: Courtesy of Herts police

The family of Diane Stewart has described her as a "special and caring person".

The tribute comes after her husband Ian Stewart was convicted of her murder earlier this afternoon, 12 years on from her death.

Diane's children, Jamie and Oliver Stewart, said: “Our mum was amazing. All the people we have spoken to and things we have heard since her death have only enhanced this feeling.

"We were privileged to have a wonderful caring upbringing and we were supported through all the activities and hobbies that we undertook.

"It’s been really upsetting the last six years to have to recall the events of the toughest time of our life. We now look forward to recalling the many happy moments we had growing up as a family.

"At this extremely difficult time, we wish for our privacy to be respected.”

Diane's sister Wendy Bellamy-Lee and brother Christopher Lem said: “Diane was a very special, caring and capable person.

"She will always be greatly loved and hugely missed by her family and all who knew her. We have many happy memories of growing up together through the years and later having close bonds sharing our family lives together.

"Tragically she died far too soon, she will always be in our hearts. At this extremely difficult time, we request we are left in peace.”

Police launched an investigation into Diane's death after Ian Stewart, 61, was convicted of the 2016 murder of children’s author Helen Bailey, whose body was found in the cesspit of their home in Baldock Road.

Stewart - originally from Letchworth - has been handed a whole life order for Diane's murder.