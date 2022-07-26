Councillors pay tribute to Stevenage stalwart Alex Lang

Tributes have been paid to former Crucial Crew co-ordinator, Stevenage council officer and Rotarian Alex Lang during a full council meeting last week.

The stalwart, who had involvements in a number of groups and organisations across the town, sadly passed away in June, aged 78.

Before beginning with the evening's agenda, the council paid tribute to Mr Lang, as well as Alderman Ann Webb and Lord David Lytton Cobbold .

Mayor of Stevenage Councillor Margaret Notely said at the meeting on July 20: "I also very sadly attended the funeral of Alex Lang, a former officer of the council. who, amongst many other things, had a significant involvement in the work of the Stevenage Community Trust and Stevenage Rotary Club - which is one of my chosen charities for this year.

"Both were stalwarts in the Stevenage community and will be greatly missed."

Alex Lang with Lenka McAlinden from Just Be A Child charity

Alex founded and co-ordinated the Crucial Crew scheme across Herts for more than 30 years, teaching Year 6 pupils vital life and safety skills. He was also a trustee of the Stevenage Community Trust for 20 years.

Alex was devoted to Crucial Crew in Herts

Council leader Sharon Taylor said: "Alex was always in the heart of our community, an activist, a fundraiser and someone who could just ‘get things done’.

"He was a rotary club member and in that role undertook huge projects to support our community. He founded and ran Crucial Crew for many years and we know that work saved lives. He was a great support to successive mayors and he also gave me amazing help with our Stevenage Fair Trade project.

"I’m sure that merely scratches the surface of Alex’s community involvement. He will be deeply and sadly missed in Stevenage.

"Our deepest condolences to his wife Lynn and daughter Kathryn and our thanks to Alex for dedicating so much of his life to our community. Rest in peace wonderful man."

Stevenage Community Trust's chairman, Rob Stewart, on behalf of the charity following Alex's death, said: "Alex will be greatly missed by all those associated with our charity.

"Alex was motivated to help other people, because he could and because he thoroughly enjoyed it. What we have detailed here does not fully justify or capture Alex's commitment to his community, which was all done without him seeking recognition, but for which he should have been publicly acknowledged and thanked."