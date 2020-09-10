Letchworth park closed as oak trees removed due to fungal growth

Two oak trees in a Letchworth park have been removed due to a fungal growth.

North Herts District Council, which maintains Howard Park and Gardens, closed the play area and surrounding park area today.

The play area, which is close to one of the trees, is expected to be closed for most of the day as work is carried out.

The growth on the oak trees was making them unsafe, according to the council.

It has been confirmed that the trees will be replaced with a species native to the UK, hopefully later this year.