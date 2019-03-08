Advanced search

CCTV images released after gang of thieves steal phones from Hitchin store

PUBLISHED: 11:46 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 03 October 2019

The men filled boxes with a substantial amount of mobile phones before leaving the scene in a silver BMW 5 series with foreign licence plates. Picture: Herts police

The O2 mobile shop in Hitchin was robbed last week and police have released CCTV images of four men they would like to speak to as part of their investigation.

The incident happened at around 5.15pm on Wednesday, September 25 at the Market Place store.

Suspects entered the premises and started kicking cabinets and pulling phones off display walls.

Staff were threatened and forced to open the stock room door where offenders filled boxes with a substantial amount of mobile phones before leaving the scene in a silver BMW 5 series which had foreign licence plates.

DC Geoff Scarborough said: "Although very shaken, thankfully staff in the store were not hurt during the incident.

"There would have been many people around who would have seen this incident unfolding during a busy time of the day."

DC Scarborough is appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have any information to get in touch.

Anyone with information should email Geoffrey.scarborough@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/87144/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

