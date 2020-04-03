Advanced search

Coronavirus: 17 deaths at Lister Hospital after positive COVID–19 tests

PUBLISHED: 14:21 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 03 April 2020

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2017

The number of patients who have died after testing positive for coronavirus at Lister Hospital in Stevenage continues to rise.

Sadly, 17 patients who had tested postiive for coronavirus have died at Lister Hospital since March 21 – per a statement released by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust.

Nick Carver, chief executive at the trust, said yesterday: “We can confirm that sadly four patients who were aged between 76 and 89 have passed away at Lister Hospital. Three of the four patients had underlying health conditions, and all had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust – which oversees the hospital – announced one death on Saturday, March 21, three deaths on March, 26, one on March, 28, five on Tuesday, and three more on Wednesday.

The news comes as there were 4,450 new cases and 684 deaths confirmed in the UK as of 9am this morning, both new daily highs for the country.

In total, 38,168 people have tested positive for coronavirus, and the UK’s confirmed death toll now stands at 3,605.

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Stevenage nurse exposes damning PPE failings on Lister coronavirus wards

A nurse at Lister Hospital was 'terrified' after being asked to enter wards without basic protection. Picture: Danny Loo

Hitchin in pictures as lockdown leaves streets deserted

A deserted Hermitage Road. Picture: Allan J Millard

Coronavirus: Nine die at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital over a week

Lister Hospital, in Stevenage, is part of East and North Herts NHS Trust. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage resident with no income left outraged after being told to pay full parking permit charge

Rebecca Sheridan has been told she must pay the full cost of her parking permit in the St George's Way multi-storey. Picture: Google

