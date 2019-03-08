Advanced search

More than 100 take on Letchworth gym's 'fitathon' for period poverty

PUBLISHED: 10:32 06 October 2019

Nuffield Health staff were inundated with donations for the period poverty awareness event hosted at the weekend. Picture: Phil Oram

Nuffield Health staff were inundated with donations for the period poverty awareness event hosted at the weekend. Picture: Phil Oram

Archant

A Letchworth gym has been inundated with donations of sanitary towels and tampons in its bid to help tackle period poverty for those living locally and further afield.

Nuffield Health hosted its 'Fitathon' event on Sunday to raise donations and awareness for the cause.

The Organiser and fitness instructor at the gym, Steve Jones, said: "The day went really well and we were so pleased with the level of participation and the donations.

"There was over 150 participants across nine classes and people we very generous with  donations."

Research by Plan International UK reveals that one in 10 girls have been unable to afford pads or tampons, while one in seven struggled to afford the products.

Research also revealed that 12 per cent of girls have had to improvise with sanitary wear due to the expense.

Schools that would benefit from the donations collected by Nuffield Health should contact the gym on 01462 681075.

