Letchworth post office to close after 31 years of serving the community

PUBLISHED: 17:04 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 22 May 2020

The post office on Norton Road and Green Lane will close for the final time tomorrow. Picture: Google

A popular Letchworth post office will be pulling the shutters down for the final time tomorrow, after 31 years of service.

The Norton Road Post Office, on the corner of Green Lane, is closing down after much-loved postmaster Mak Hanmann has decided to retire from the business.

Mak’s son, Ranj, said it was a “difficult decision” to close, but acknowledged that “all good things must come to an end eventually.”

“My father isn’t too well, and he’s now 66, so he felt the time was right,” Raj said. “Obviously it’s a sad loss, but in the current circumstances with COVID-19, it made sense.

“We rely heavily on a constant stream of people, and the traffic from St Nicholas school, so like everyone else we’ve been struggling.”

Letchworth resident Margaret Sproston said the closure will be “a tremendous loss to the community.”

“There are so many residents, like myself, who will be lost without it. I’d like to thank Mak and his family for all the hard work they’ve put it to serve the community over the years.”

