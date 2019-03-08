Advanced search

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 16:41 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 06 October 2019

A suspected body has been found in woodland just outside Stevenage.

Police were called by a member of the public at 7.43am yesterday (Saturday) who found what they believed to be a body in woodland off of Chadwell Road, in Norton Green.

Officers are in attendance at the scene where a tent has been put up and the area cordoned off, but a Herts police spokesman said no identification has been made at this time.

The discovery comes nearly eight months after a group of police officers with sniffer dogs scoured grassland and woodland in the Norton Green area in a bid to find the body of murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan.

The 20-year-old - who was studying midwifery at the University of Hertfordshire - was last seen alive in Ilford in East London on Boxing Day 2018, and was reported missing on February 7.

Two weeks later, on February 22, this paper accompanied police during the woodland search for Joy's body in Norton Green.

Shofah El-Israel - of Cricklewood, North London - was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison on August 5 this year, when Judge Michael Soole referred to the 40-year-old's "cruel and cowardly silence about Joy Morgan's final resting place".

