Northbound rail delays between Hitchin and Peterborough after points failure

The northbound line between Hitchin and Peterborough has now re-opened. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

There are delays on the northbound line between Hitchin and Peterborough this morning after a points failure near Biggleswade.

Trains are currently unable to run on the stopping line between the two stations, and services may be cancelled or delayed with disruption expected until 9.15am.

Services running towards Peterborough will also not be stopping at Arlesey station.

The southbound line towards London is running as normal.

Great Northern confirmed that engineers are en-route to investigate and fix the problem.