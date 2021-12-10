Rescuing Hitchin's historic pillboxes
Simon Maddison and Simon Walker
- Credit: Simon Maddison
Simon Maddison and Simon Walker, of Hitchin Historical Society, are working to preserve the town's Second World War pillboxes.
Regular readers will remember an earlier article about the overgrown Second World War pillbox near the railway bridge over Grove Road.
The landowners have very kindly removed much of the damaging undergrowth, and the pillbox now has a more promising future.
Another pillbox in north Hitchin has now been rescued from further damage by invasive vegetation.
Under the auspices of Hitchin Historical Society a group of volunteers spent one Saturday recently cutting off ivy and trees that had covered the building and were ripping the surface brickwork off the concrete structure.
Pillboxes were defensive structures built all over Britain in 1939/40 when there was fear of a German invasion.
These structures are one of the only two boxes remaining in Hitchin. There were at one time at least four, possibly more.
Most Read
- 1 £9m car park and relocation of theatre planned as part of regeneration work
- 2 Council to vote on 1,500 home development for Stevenage
- 3 Cyclist remains in hospital after collision with bus
- 4 North Herts deputy council leader Paul Clark passes away from COVID-19
- 5 Council leader and competitive figure skater takes to the ice
- 6 Stevenage Major Works: Leaseholders sent final bills
- 7 Trust calls out council for causing 'uncertainty and chaos' by disrupting two-tier conversion
- 8 Paedophile jailed after admitting to sexual grooming of teen girl
- 9 Council pays tribute to 'diligent and dedicated councillor' Paul Clark
- 10 Christmas markets return to Hitchin
Following an article in the Comet about the pillboxes Mark Hodgson contacted the Historical Society and helped organise a work party.
Mark says "thanks to the landowner's kind permission we were able to strip off all the ivy damaging the building and uncover the loopholes from which British soldiers would have fired on the Nazis should they have invaded.
"Further conservation may include making the inside suitable for a bat roost.”
Our photo shows the pillbox being revealed as the ivy was being removed.
We hope to install information plaques or boards on or near these fortifications.
If you know of any more pillboxes in the area, or have information about the ones we've found, please contact the Comet by emailing anne.suslak@archant.co.uk, and they will pass on the information to what has now become informally known as "The Pillbox Group."