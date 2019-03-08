Advanced search

Have you seen these wanted men from North Herts?

PUBLISHED: 10:08 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 24 October 2019

Police are appealing for help to trace Shane and Ashley Nightingale from North Herts, who are both wanted in connection with a robbery. Picture: Herts police

Police are appealing for help to trace Shane and Ashley Nightingale from North Herts, who are both wanted in connection with a robbery. Picture: Herts police

An appeal has been launched for help to find two North Herts men who are wanted in connection with a robbery.

Police are appealing to the public for help to locate 26-year-old Shane Nightingale and 29-year-old Ashley Nightingale, both of no fixed address.

Anyone who sees them or has information on their whereabouts should contact police.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

