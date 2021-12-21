Tractors light up the streets in aid of hospice

Tractors lit up with Christmas lights went through Letchworth in aid of Garden House Hospice - Credit: Verity Houghton

A Christmassy tractor tour through North Herts town centres has raised thousands for Garden House Hospice Care.

Around 100 tractors bedecked in Christmas lights proceeded through the streets of Baldock, Hitchin and Letchworth on Saturday.

The charity tractor tour heading through Letchworth - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Organiser Richard Hill said: "It was absolutely amazing the amount of people who turned out.

"The vehicles that turned up were unreal. The hospice said they had never been involved with an event as big as that."

After the procession the tractors lined up to be judged for the best decorations - with North Herts Cllr Sam Collins declaring Gosmore's Maydencroft tractor as the winner.

The tractor tour making its way through Baldock - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The money is still being counted, with thousands raised so far for the hospice.

Richard said: "I want to thank North Herts Council, Ringway and everyone that helped, including all the marshals, and thank you to Sam Collins."

To donate £5 you can still text 'tractor' to 70460.

The tractor tour heading through Letchworth - Credit: Verity Houghton

The tractor tour heading through Letchworth - Credit: Verity Houghton

The tractor tour heading through Letchworth - Credit: Verity Houghton

The tractor tour heading through Letchworth - Credit: Verity Houghton

Tractors lit up with Christmas lights went through Baldock, Hitchin and Letchworth in aid of Garden House Hospice - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Tractors lit up with Christmas lights went through Baldock, Hitchin and Letchworth in aid of Garden House Hospice - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Tractors lit up with Christmas lights went through Baldock, Hitchin and Letchworth in aid of Garden House Hospice - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The tractor tour making its way through Baldock - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The tractor tour making its way through Baldock - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The tractor tour making its way through Baldock - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The tractor tour making its way through Baldock - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The charity tractor tour heading through Letchworth - Credit: Karyn Haddon



